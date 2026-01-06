Trump White House Launches Stunning January 6 Website Trashing ‘Violent’ Capitol Police

President Donald Trump’s White House launched a website dedicated to the January 6 Capitol Riot on Tuesday that said the Democrats “staged the real insurrection” and claimed Capitol Police escalated the mayhem.

Its debut coincides with the five year anniversary of the riot.

The key section of the website blames Democrats — and specifically, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — for making the riot into a much bigger deal than it actually was. It also falsely claimed that the Democrats rigged the 2020 election before asserting that they led a witch hunt against Trump and his supporters in the aftermath of the riot.

Here is that section:

The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as “insurrectionists” and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government. In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power. This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.

The website put the “real insurrection” comment in bold, as seen above.

It also included a timeline at the bottom of the page. One section blamed the cops for the riot getting out of control.

“Video evidence shows officers inexplicably removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside the building—actions that facilitated entry—while simultaneously deploying violent force against others,” the website said. “These inconsistent and provocative tactics turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos.”

The timeline had another chapter that said Trump delivered a “powerful speech” urging his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard” earlier in the day.

That segment continued, “He stresses the need to fight for the country through strength and determination, explicitly calling for peaceful protest. The crowd responds with massive enthusiasm.”

Other sections on the timeline include: President Trump Urges Calm, Leaked Pelosi Video Reveals Security Lapses, Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood, Mike Pence Refuses to Act.

There is also a section of the site ripping the BBC for its “doctored” footage of Trump’s 1/6 speech.

You can view the website yourself by clicking here.