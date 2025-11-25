Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Stupid Republicans’ for ‘Sucking Up’ to Prez in Illegal Orders Crusade: ‘Trump Derangement Fealty’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough blasted politically “stupid Republicans” who he said were “sucking up” to President Donald Trump’s revenge campaign against the six Democratic lawmakers who took part in a video warning military service members against obeying “illegal orders.”

The remarks came after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Monday that his department would be pursuing an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who took part in the video, after Trump raged the clip amounted to “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Hegseth said he received “serious allegations of misconduct” against Kelly, who retired from the U.S. Navy as an officer, and that he was considering whether to recall Kelly “to active duty for court-martial.”

On MS NOW’s Morning Joe Tuesday, Scarborough fumed against the president and administration for remarks and actions against the Democrats:

Let’s be very clear. [Trump] called military heroes, he’s called former members of the CIA, he’s called United States senators traitors and said they should be hanged. He called Marjorie Taylor Greene a traitor, and she told people that all the death threats on her and her family had really, I think, probably moved her to make the decision that she made [to step down].

Rounding on the administration, he warned they were making Democratic military veterans the “face” of the rival party:

I would just say just politically that this is so stupid. You are now making Mark Kelly, astronaut, the face of the Democratic Party: a Navy pilot, a decorated Navy pilot, an astronaut – you are making him the face of the party.

Scarborough, a former Republican lawmaker, then turned his criticism on his old party for being “shortsighted” by falling in line with Trump on the issue:

What is extraordinary to me is how stupid Republicans, and I will say, some people that are sucking up to Donald Trump with ‘Trump Derangement Fealty,’ that they think we’re so stupid, Americans are so stupid they can’t see the word ‘illegal.’ And as I’ve said before, and I’ll say it again, the Democrats’ biggest problem wasn’t that they said you don’t have to follow illegal orders – that’s too passive – ‘you cannot follow illegal orders.’ Your oath to the constitution, your oath to the country, your oath under God does not allow you to follow illegal orders. And the Republicans are now the party that are fighting for the right of military people to follow illegal orders! Why? And this is so shortsighted. Everything about this is shortsighted. Just like Lindsey Halligan was shortsighted. Just like going after a war hero, an American hero, an astronaut – short sighted! It makes no sense.

Watch above via MS NOW.