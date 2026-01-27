Joe Scarborough ‘Struck’ as He Agrees With Sean Hannity on ICE: ‘Most Americans Believe That’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was “struck” by the fact he agreed with Sean Hannity on Tuesday as he replayed a clip of the conservative host’s criticism of ICE raids on places like Home Depot – suggesting a “responsible” program for undocumented immigrants to “come forward.”

A day earlier, during The Sean Hannity Show on Premiere Radio Networks, Hannity said such raids on stores were not “a good idea” and argued undocumented immigrants working there were “not the immediate problem.”

He then suggested a program that would offer those who came forward “transportation home” with some money, as well as an avenue to “apply to come back in the country legally.”

“I think that’d be a more responsible, reasonable way to deal with that problem,” Hannity said.

Scarborough played back the clip on air Tuesday as he reflected that this was a common ground one that he’d championed “all along” since he was a Republican congressman himself:

I am struck by Sean Hannity’s words and struck because that position has been what I’ve been saying all along, what I’ve been saying since 1994. And I’m struck that the administration didn’t start here. And I’m struck because, again, most Americans believe that if you are here illegally that you should be deported, as Sean Hannity said, people have been talking about this for years, give people money to get back home. Then have those people reapply to come back to America and yes, get in line with people all over the world that are applying and trying to do this the correct way. But if you’ve been in America for a long time, if you’ve been law abiding, if you’re an asylum seeker, certainly if you’ve had children that have served in the military, you’re at the front of the line.

He also defended having held the stance, lamenting that Republicans had not voiced what he called an “established view”:

What’s very unfortunate for this country and politically unfortunate for the administration, [for] Republicans, is it’s taken them this long to express this publicly in the face of some violent tactics over the past 6 to 9 months. And I just want to repeat this because I don’t think I know Republicans watch this, and I don’t think they listen sometimes to what I’m saying. They just go, ‘Oh, Joe’s a lefty!’ – no, I’m not, I’m just not. I have been saying this from the beginning.

