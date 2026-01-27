The Department of Justice has reportedly withdrawn its request for an arrest warrant for ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon in connection with a Minnesota church protest, but he may not be out of the woods yet.

Prosecutors dropped the bid to charge Lemon and four others after a judge rejected criminal complaints them for entering the Cities Church in St. Paul on January 19 while a service was going on, CNN reported.

But as the network notes, there is a possibility that the DOJ could still bring a case against Lemon, including a grand jury indictment, as the investigation remains open. The Justice Department has not commented on the situation.

Lemon claimed he was present in the capacity of a journalist when he and a group of others entered the church to publicly question its pastor, David Easterwood, who reportedly had ties to ICE.

The protest was livestreamed on Lemon’s YouTube channel.

Afterwards, President Donald Trump himself called for Lemon’s arrest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi later announced the arrests of lawyer Nekima Levy-Armstrong, St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and William Scott Kelly — but not Lemon.

Levy-Armstrong, Allen, and Kelly were accused of violating the FACE Act, a federal law that prohibits interference with religious services.

A federal magistrate judge later “refused to sign a complaint bringing charges” against Lemon, reported CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Last week, Lemon predicted on his podcast that the Justice Department would probably “try again” to bring charges against him in the church protest.

