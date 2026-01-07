Joe Scarborough Warns Invading Greenland Is ‘Madness’: ‘Stupid Sh*t’ Pushed by Billionaires

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned that the notion of “invading” Greenland was “absolutely insane” on Wednesday and slammed “billionaires” saying “stupid sh*t” to push the idea as he argued such a move would “shatter the international order that has benefited America” for a century.

The show’s crew was reading back a new article from the Wall Street Journal editorial board condemning the rhetoric from senior Trump officials about military intervention or buying the island, remarks that prompted a unified statement from European nations on Tuesday and concern from Denmark, which owns the territory.

Scarborough outright blasted the notion:

No. It’s insanity. And the fact is that they are good NATO partners of ours, so you can’t even claim that it’s damaging to America’s national security interests because, well, they’re our NATO ally. And the White House yesterday saying that invading Greenland has always been an option. No, it’s not an option unless you are absolutely insane.

He continued, warning the move would upend an order that delivered a century of U.S. dominance and slamming “idiots” who would say otherwise:

It’s absolutely insane, unless you want to turn your back on what the United States of America has been doing since 1945, which has created – let me say this again for idiots out there that say, ‘Oh, well, America’s been suckers’ – No! Everything we’ve set up, the world order that we set up starting in 1947 led to the American century, led to American dominance, led to America’s military by and far being the strongest military in the history of mankind, led us to be the most powerful country when it comes to soft power, led us to become the most powerful economic machine in history, in world history.

The host then cussed out “billionaires” he claimed were cheerleading the idea of invading Greenland:

These billionaires running around saying stupid sh*t like this, these are the same billionaires that are billionaires because of the world order that we created in this country post-1945, that world order begins to crumble piece by piece by piece when you start undermining the NATO alliance by talking about invading a NATO ally. Let me just say again, because I understand that there are a lot of people that say things like this, that it’s a military option, I don’t know, maybe they’re playing with coloring books before they say things like this. Let me explain again: the United States GDP is around $27 trillion, The EU’s GDP is around $25 trillion. Russia’s is like $1.4 trillion. It’s how powerful we are when we stand shoulder to shoulder next to our allies that help us defeat Nazism, that help us defeat communism, that will help us – together – overcome the threat from China.

Scarborough ripped the Greenland rhetoric as a distraction from real geopolitical issues shaping the 21st century and competitors like China:

When China is eating our lunch across the globe, we’re talking about Greenland? When China is eating our lunch across the globe, we’re talking about all of these 19th century pursuits? when China is rushing headfirst into the 21st century race militarily, economically, diplomatically, and most importantly, technologically on AI, this is insanity to talk about going into Greenland!

“Venezuela, I understand militarily, you can talk about that. You can justify that action if done correctly,” he concluded, “but Greenland, that shatters the international order that has benefited the United States time and time again. It’s madness.”

Watch above via MS NOW.