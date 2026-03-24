Joe Scarborough Warns Regime Will ‘Put a Bullet in’ Any Iranian ‘Delcy Rodriguez’ Wannabe: ‘There Are No Moderates’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump that Iran is not like Venezuela and that the regime would quickly “put a bullet in” any official who steps up to become his “Delcy Rodriguez.”

The remarks came after Politico’s White House Bureau chief Dasha Burns talked to the MS NOW panel about her new reporting, indicating that the Trump administration was eyeing the country’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as a possible negotiating partner. Burns noted Ghalibaf is not a moderate but a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, although he is a regime “power broker.”

Politico’s reporting came after the senior Iranian official was namedropped by an Israeli newspaper as Trump’s supposed backchannel contact after Trump told reporters on Monday his administration was engaging in talks with “a top person.”

Ghalibaf publicly rejected those claims.

Discussing Burns report, co-host Willie Geist likened the approach to Trump’s actions in Venezuela in January, removing President Nicolás Maduro and partnering with his former vice president, now the nation’s acting president, Rodriguez, to leverage oil deals.

Scarborough was skeptical and, as Burns signed off, told producers to keep an image of Ghalibaf on-screen.

“That is not Delcy Rodriguez,” he said. “Put that picture up again. That is not Delcy. There is not a Delcy Rodriguez in Iran. And if someone tried to play Delcy Rodriguez in Iran, the Revolutionary Guard would put a bullet in the back of their head. And they know that.”

He continued: “I understand the White House wants to find, like Bud McFarlane wanted to find, the moderates in Iran when Bud, national security advisor for Ronald Reagan brought a Bible and a birthday cake shaped as a key to Iranian leaders – there are no moderates in Iran. We have been looking since 1979.”

“So again, I hope the regime collapses overnight like the Soviets did and their empire did in the fall of ‘89, I hope. But I just don’t. I just don’t know how we get from here to there as far as negotiating,” he added.

He repeated his warning: “There is no Delcy Rodriguez in Iran.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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