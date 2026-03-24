President Donald Trump was up and Truthing in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday to attack Democrats over immigration and opposition to ICE.

Beaming out a Truth Social post at 1:48 a.m., the president spoke out on Day 38 of a partial government shutdown that has largely affected the Department of Homeland Security and led to turmoil at understaffed airports across the country.

“Democrats are desperate to keep illegals, no matter how bad or dangerous they me (sic) be, in the Country,” he said. “They want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN!”

The post came a day after Punchbowl News reported Monday that Sen. John Thune (R-SD) approached the president on Sunday with the compromise to end the shutdown that had the support of Senate Republicans and Democrats alike. The plan would have funded DHS operations but defer ICE funding, the front-and-center issue of the impasse.

But Trump reportedly rejected the proposal, and demanded that Senate Republicans remain in Washington to fight Democrats to back both DHS funding and the SAVE America Act, the sweeping GOP bill on voter identification and election rules.

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