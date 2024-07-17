Jon Stewart Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Strange Affect During RNC Speech: ‘She Knows She’s Making That Noise Right?!’

The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart watched the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as allies of former President Donald Trump took to the stage to express their enthusiastic support for their candidate. That support, at time, sounded… weird!

Especially weird was the speech delivered by hardcore MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who grinned unnervingly as she sang the praises of Trump. Stewart took notice, and he wondered if some were “having trouble adjusting to the Republicans’ new tone” following the assassination attempt on Trump:

Stewart: One particularly fiery member of Congress struggled mightily as her body rejected the unity theme as though it were transplanted like a monkey heart. Greene: The founding father of the America First movement Donald John Trump! … Make America Successful Again! [weird giggle] … Wealthy Again! [weird giggle] … The country we deserve! [weird giggle] Stewart: She… She knows she’s making that noise, right? Or is that the noise she makes when the interior monologue is going, “Marjorie, there’s gonna be plenty of time to talk about Satanic Democrats, just keep it in. Marjorie, just–NNNNNGGGGGGGGHHHH.” “This is, this is hard to do–NNNNNGGGGHHHHHH.”

The MTG bit came after Stewart laced into Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for reading a combative speech, which he claimed had been an old draft loaded into the teleprompter before the decision was made to strike a more unifying tone.

