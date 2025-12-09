Jon Stewart Ridicules Newsmax Host for Struggling to Locate Venezuela on a Map: ‘Do You Guys Not Have a Meeting Before the News?!’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart ridiculed Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday for struggling to locate Venezuela on a map during a news segment about a potential conflict with the country.

“Now, a lot of people are gun-shy after Iraq, and I understand that. Totally get that,” said Kelly in a clip from his show:

Let’s just go over a few basics because maybe you don’t know where Venezuela is, alright? Like me, all right? I know it’s in South America, very good, let’s take a closer look at South America. There it is. Now be honest, when you look at that map, who knows exactly where which country it is? I know it’s at the tippy top, one of those two, but– alright, there it is. Venezuela. I had a feeling, but it wasn’t a thousand percent convinced.

Stewart mocked, “You had a feeling?! Do you guys not have a meeting before the news?! Where they might show you where Venezuela is before you go on television? So you don’t learn about it on-air?”

He continued, “Are you not an anchor? Do you just roll out of bed and hit the ring light like a news influencer? Is that what this is? Is this supposed to be one of those ‘Get Ready For War With Me’ videos? All right, so now we know where Venezuela is and that it’s yellow.”

Stewart also mocked Kelly’s tone at the beginning of the clip, declaring, “You sound like a creepy guy who’s trying to have sex with a widow.”

