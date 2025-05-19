Kayleigh McEnany Demands ‘Answers’ for Dead Soldiers’ Families After Revelation Biden Cover-Up Stretches Back to 2020

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany demanded answers for the families of the service members killed during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 after an excerpt from Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s forthcoming book revealed that the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline stretches back to the 2020 presidential campaign.

McEnany made the point on Monday’s edition of Outnumbered, where she submitted that an “important” excerpt from Tapper and Thompson’s book published in The Atlantic “has gone under the radar.”

“This is from 2020, okay? 2020! Think about that, as Biden’s running for office,” observed McEnany before reading the excerpt aloud:

Biden would sit in a room with several monitors beaming the faces of real Americans in front of him. The videos came back, hours of footage. Some on the team couldn’t believe their eyes. “The videos were horrible,” one top Democrat said. “He couldn’t follow the conversation at all.” “I couldn’t it,” said a second Democrat. “It was like a different person. It was like watching grandpa who shouldn’t be driving.”

“This is 2020, and you let this man run for president,” exclaimed McEnany — the former Trump press secretary. “And what happened between 2020 and 2024? Abbey Gate happened, and I have real questions. And those service members, they deserve answers. Their families deserve answers.”

In August 2021, a suicide bomber set off an explosive near Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and well over a hundred Afghan civilians amid the American withdrawal from the war-torn country.

“That excerpt, as you point out, was from half a decade ago. And you have the entire Democratic Party, the White House, and most of the press insisting not only was he fine over the ensuing four years, he was fit to serve until 2029 as president of the United States,” agreed panelist Guy Benson. “That is the scope of the scandal that we’re dealing with.”

Watch above via Fox News.