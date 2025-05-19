Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) teamed up with comedian Andrew Schulz on a scathing takedown of the Democratic Party and seconded the statement from a fellow panelist that they are a “threat to democracy.”

During Monday’s episode of the Flagrant podcast, hosted by Schulz and fellow comic Akaash Singh, Sanders co-signed Schulz’s argument that the Democratic Party “completely removed the democratic process from its constituents.”

“[As] Democrats, we felt, that we didn’t have a say on who could be president,” Schulz said. “We talk a lot about the Republicans being autocrats and oligarchs and taking over democracy. But from the Democrat perspective — and I’m a lifelong Democrat — I felt like the Democratic party completely removed the democratic process from its constituents. And I think they need to have some accountability of that.”

“No argument here,” Sanders replied.

Schulz told Sanders he was disappointed that the senator decided to back former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after losing to her in 2016.

“It felt they stole it from you,” Schulz told Sanders. “And I’ll be honest, it broke my heart when you supported them.”

Sanders, in response, made clear his endorsement of Clinton was far from enthusiastic.

“In the world that I live in … you’re down to a choice,” Sanders said. “Is it going to be Hillary Clinton? Or is it going to be Donald Trump? Not a great choice.”

Singh jumped in to ask: “Could we not also say, ostensibly, there hasn’t been a fair primary for the Democrats since 2008? Are they not also a threat to democracy?”

“Yes,” Sanders replied. “Fair enough. That is… yeah. I’m not gonna argue with that point. And that’s why I’m proudly an Independent.”

Watch above, via Flagrant Podcast.