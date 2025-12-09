Laura Ingraham Confronts Trump Adviser After Layoffs Hit Nearly Two Million: ‘What Is That?’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham confronted National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett about the number of layoffs rising to nearly 1.9 million, the highest figure since 2023, on Tuesday.

“Now, job openings and layoffs. I know you’ve seen the numbers, the [Bureau of Labor Statistics] numbers, the layoffs reached 1.9 million,” said Ingraham during an interview with Hassett on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. “That’s the highest since 2023. So what is that? Is that A.I.? Is that migrants leaving the country? Is that automation?”

Hassett responded:

Well, we still have to get, like, the government data that we lost because of the shutdown, and one of the things we’re seeing is that payroll surveys, where they call up firms and say, “Hey, how many people do you have working for you?” that they’re showing much lower growth than household surveys where we ask people, “Do you have a job?” and so it could be that what’s going on right now is that there’s a problem with the way the surveys work, and I’ll be able to talk to you in a week or so when we finally get the data we need to assess that.

He concluded, “But the bottom line is that GDP growth is 4% right now and accelerating into next year with all the capital spending we’re seeing, and there’s never really ever in my memory, going all the way back to World War II – not me, but looking at the data – has there been growth that high without job creation.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed on Tuesday that the number of layoffs had risen to almost 1.9 million – the highest since January 2023, when former President Joe Biden was in the White House.

