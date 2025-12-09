Trump Hit With Bathroom Door Aboard Air Force One: ‘Come on Out’

President Donald Trump was interrupted by a bathroom door while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

While answering reporters’ questions about nominating a new head of the Federal Reserve, Trump was interrupted by someone trying to leave the bathroom. The president was knocked on his side and then told the unidentified person to come out.

On Federal Reserve nominees, Trump said he has a good idea of who he wants in the role.

“We’re gonna be looking at a couple of different people, but I have a pretty good idea who I want,” he said.

Trump has feuded with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May, over interest rates and other policy differences.

“You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing. You know, it’s a government plane, but I like to take care of it,” Trump told one reporter as the bathroom door next to him opened and knocked into him.

The president made light of the situation and told the person to come out, though they remained in the bathroom while he continued taking questions for a few minutes.

“Hello? Somebody’s in there. Come on out,” Trump said, laughing and knocking on the door.

While the person remained in the bathroom, Trump then took on questions about healthcare and Affordable Care Act subsidies extensions, which were at the center of the recent government shutdown.

He said:

I don’t want to give the insurance companies any money. They’ve been ripping off the public for years. Obamacare is a scam to make the insurance companies rich. And they have made, I mean, you look, $1,400 to $1,700 increase, 100% increase over the last number of years. There’s really few things that have gone up like insurance companies. They’re getting numbers and money like nobody’s ever seen before.

Watch above via NewsNation.