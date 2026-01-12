Lindsey Graham Tells ‘Worthless Piece of Crap’ Ken Martin to ‘Go to Hell!’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin a “worthless piece of crap” on Fox News, Monday, before telling Martin to “go to hell!”

After Martin compared the protesters in Iran fighting “a far-right theocratic regime that crushes dissent” to the protesters in the United States “marching after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good,” Graham tore into the DNC chair on Fox News’ Hannity.

“Ken Martin is a worthless piece of crap. Can you imagine this guy fighting for freedom?” said Graham. “To compare President Trump and the Trump regime to the ayatollah means you’ve got the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in the world. Go to hell!”

The senator continued:

President Trump is standing with people demanding their freedom. Why are these people in the streets this long? They believe Trump has their back. President Trump said, “If they come after you, they gotta go through me.” If you thought Afghanistan was a debacle, it was. The only thing worse would be to entice people out into the streets against a brutal dictator and pull the plug on them. To anybody at the White House who thinks the ayatollah would honor a deal to give up his nuclear ambition, you’re a fool! Donald Trump is not a fool. These people are out in the street because they believe in Trump. He’s the first president since 1979 to pick the people over the ayatollah, and the leader of the Democratic Party, you’re sick, pal. Where are the Democrats? You cheer on Hamas who wants to kill the Jews. Now you got people in Iran like the crown prince who want to be our friend, but because it may happen on Trump’s watch, you’re belittling the movement. These people are dying by the thousands. We are Americans. You know, if this regime falls, we’re safer, we’re more prosperous, we’ll take down the largest state sponsor of terrorism. Trump is Reagan. He’s not Obama, he’s not Ken Martin.

Graham concluded, “No boots on the ground, but this needs to end, and you know what we should do? We should attack the infrastructure that allows the killing to happen. The people in charge of the killing should go. The infrastructure should go. I’m not advocating invading the country, but I am advocating not doing an Afghanistan here.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity responded, “I can tell you, I know Donald Trump pretty well. There will be no boots on the ground, there will be no forever wars, it will be a surgical strike, and it will stop the slaughter and it will be effective.”

Watch above via Fox News.