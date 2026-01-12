Minneapolis Fox Affiliate Relays Reminder That ICE Can’t Legally Barge Into Homes Without a Warrant

A Minneapolis news station relayed a helpful reminder to viewers amid the ongoing crackdown by federal agents in the metropolitan area.

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Border Patrol, have swelled their ranks in Minnesota. Last week, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good as she attempted to drive away from him and two other agents. President Donald Trump and high-ranking members of his administration not only immediately defended Ross, but they smeared the Good, with the president calling her a “professional agitator.”

On Monday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that the city and state are suing the Trump administration to halt the surge in federal agents. In recent days, videos posted online show federal officers storming area businesses and demanding that those inside show proof of citizenship. Another video shows a woman being pressured by Border Patrol agents to show identification as part of a “citizen check.” The agents leave when the woman tells them she is under no obligation to do so.

During Monday’s newscast on FOX9 KMSP, anchor Kelcey Carlson transmitted a reminder from Minneapolis officials about people’s Fourth Amendment rights, namely that people are under no obligation to let law enforcement into their homes if no judicial warrant is presented:

And in the wake of the shooting of Renee Good, the city of Minneapolis sharing a reminder of your rights if ICE does come to your door. According to the city, ICE needs a judge-signed warrant with your name and address to come inside. Also, you can ask the agent to show you the warrant through the window or under the door. And if there is not a valid warrant, you have the right to keep your door closed. We have more on this and the differences between a judicial and immigration warrant on our website at fox 9.com.

Last week, Vice President JD Vance pledged that ICE would go “door to door” to look for undocumented immigrants.

Watch above via KMSP.