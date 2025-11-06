Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on Mike Johnson To Seat Democrat Elected To House Six Weeks Ago: ‘She Should Be Sworn In’ 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) should end his stonewalling and swear in a Democrat who was elected to the House six weeks ago.

Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) won a special election on Sept. 23 to succeed her late father. But so far, Johnson has refused to seat her and offered several excuses for not doing so. The congresswoman-elect would be the key 218th vote in favor of a discharge petition that would force a vote on a resolution compelling the Department of Justice to release its files on deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. After indicating it would release the files, the Trump administration reversed course after Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly told President Donald Trump that his name is in the files regarding his late friend.

Greene appeared on Thursday’s installment of The Source on CNN, where she said Johnson should call Congress back into session, even amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“I’m not allowed to work, and I’m not allowed to represent my district,” Greene said. “And we’re not even passing our appropriations. And my rural district is the type of district when they have appropriation requests, they’re extremely important. These are small towns, so they may be asking for something important for a water plant or a road or a bridge. And they don’t have the type of tax base or funding that they’re able to just easily fix those things.”

Kaitlan Collins then brought up Grijalva and said, “I wonder how you feel about someone like Adelita Grijalva. You said you can’t work for your district because the House is out of session. She won her election six weeks ago and still has not been sworn in.”

“She should be sworn in,” said Greene, who, like Grijalva, supports the Epstein petition.

“Point blank,” Collins said.

“Yup,” the lawmaker responded.

The speaker has said that Grijalva should stop doing “political stunt videos” and instead “should be working” for her constituents. However, Grijalva will not have a congressional or paid staff until she is sworn in.

Watch above via CNN.