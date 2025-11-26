Mark Kelly Mocks ‘Totally Unqualified’ Pete Hegseth’s Sedition Investigation: ‘Can’t Make This Sh*t Up!’

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) dismissed “totally unqualified” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as someone who “just wants to please” President Donald Trump with his “ridiculous” push to investigate him for allegedly “seditious” conduct.

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that it had opened an inquiry into Kelly’s role in a video released last week in which several Democrats called on service members to defy “illegal orders,” with Hegseth adding Tuesday that he would authorize a review under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut, addressed the spiraling dispute during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where he argued that Trump was attempting to wield federal law enforcement as “a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress.”

As Kelly hit out at Hegseth as “totally unqualified,” comedian Jimmy Kimmel mockingly returned that the Republican was “a weekend host at Fox & Friends.”

The senator then rounded on the allegations against him:

MARK KELLY: But he is not qualified for this job. And from what I can tell in talking to some of my Republican colleagues, I mean, he just wants to please the president. JIMMY KIMMEL: Obviously. Yes. KELLY: And this is what he can do this week. He can go after me under the Uniform Code of Military justice, which is the law in the military, which is kind of wild, because we recited something in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and he is going to prosecute me under the Uniform Code of Military Justice – KIMMEL: — for reciting the Uniform Code of Military Justice? KELLY: It is so ridiculous. It’s almost like you can’t make this sh*t up. KIMMEL: Do you ever miss the cold vacuum of space?

[AUDIENCE laughter] KELLY: Well, we try to stay out of the vaccuum…

