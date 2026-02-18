Megyn Kelly tore into NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, calling the former CNN anchor a “douchebag” and claiming he was “jealous” after Cuomo suggested Kelly was a “sloppy influencer.”

During a segment on The Megyn Kelly Show about the presumed kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie – which Kelly has repeatedly covered and speculated about – Kelly remarked, “I’ll show you what the douchebag Chris Cuomo is saying. In fact, let’s just play it now. He’s very upset that Ashleigh Banfield and yours truly have raised questions about the brother-in-law.”

“Here’s Fredo Cuomo on his little-known show on NewsNation which has less viewers than I have fingers,” she continued, before playing a clip of Cuomo complaining about “sloppy influencers and would-be sleuths” speculating over Guthrie’s disappearance for “clicks and ragebait,” while airing photos of Kelly as he spoke.

Kelly argued:

Okay, so let me tell you what Fredo is really upset about. He has Fredo no raito. That’s his real problem. Nobody watches his show on NewsNation, and I mean nobody, and nobody watches his failed podcast either. Nobody watched his serious radio show, nobody watched him on CNN, and therefore he gets upset at anybody who does well, like our show, which is always one of the top three conservative podcasts in the nation. It’s currently number one on Apple. Fredo doesn’t like that, okay? Because as I say, Fredo no raito, so he gets upset and he gets jealous. Sometimes in the past on this show we’ve called out Fredo for his terrible behavior, for his bad ratings, for his lies about bumping into people who just happen to be listening to his podcast, because literally nobody does. And Fredo can’t take criticism.

The podcast host went on to claim, “Fredo actually called my lawyer, who he happened to use briefly on a legal matter, and begged the lawyer to get me to stop mentioning him. He didn’t want me to attack him because it hurt his little feelings, so now Fredo sees an opportunity to attack yours truly because of course we’re doing well with this story too, as we do when we do other news which Fredo can’t relate to.”

Kelly also tore into Cuomo’s “loser brother,” Andrew Cuomo, and “his many problems in grabbing women,” before bringing up the sexual misconduct allegations which were made against Chris Cuomo also in 2021.

Cuomo responded to Kelly’s comments in a social media post, writing, “Get over yourself, little hater. Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!