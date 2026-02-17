Pima County Sheriff Tells Fox News He Believes Nancy Guthrie Is Victim of ‘Targeted Kidnapping’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News on Tuesday that he believes 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is the victim of a “targeted kidnapping” as the search for her continues.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt, Nanos revealed no DNA match had been found from a glove retrieved from the crime scene. Guthrie, mother of Today anchor Samantha Guthrie, was reported missing at the beginning of the month. Multiple notes about her disappearance have demanded millions in crypto in exchange for either her return or information about her whereabouts and kidnapper. Blood was found outside of her Tucson home.

In the interview, Nanos shot down the theory that Guthrie’s disappearance was attributable to a “burglary gone wrong.” DNA found inside and outside the home has led to no new suspects in the case thus far, the sheriff said.

“I believe that was a kidnapping, targeted kidnapping. I believe whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after,” the Arizona sheriff said.

The sheriff also recently rebuked reports suggesting Guthrie’s family has anything to do with her kidnapping.

“To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he wrote in a statement. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

Watch above via Fox News.

