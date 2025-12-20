CNN’s Michael Smerconish offered some credit to President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice for the “mammoth task” of releasing thousands of files related to late sex predator Jeffrey Epstein in 30 days.

On Saturday’s Smerconish, the CNN host noted complaints about redactions, website glitches, and there not being a full release of the files, but he also argued the administration deserves some credit because it was “not an easy task to achieve in 30 days.”

DOJ had a Friday night deadline to release the Epstein Files following a petition to force their release passed through Congress. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed before the release that though thousands of documents were being released, more would be released on a rolling basis. The partial release has led to bipartisan backlash.

Smerconish described the release as a “mammoth task” and noted some of his own issues with the DOJ website. According to the CNN host, a search on Friday night of the files found zero results for Trump. On Saturday morning, it found more than 600. Smerconish said the same thing occurred for other names he searched too.

“I know we’re all frustrated with the level of redactions and the complexity of the site. It was not an easy task for them to achieve in thirty days. I think that needs to get said,” Smerconish said.

His guest, former federal prosecutor Ankush Khadori, agreed and said he wasn’t as upset as others by the rolling basis with which other documents will be released.

“I’m a little less upset about the fact that there’s going to be a rolling production than I think a lot of people are,” he said. “But look, I will say, a lot people are, I would say, upset and disappointed about what is emerging and what looks like it will emerge in subsequent productions, we shall see. You are right though, right? This exercise was never going to produce new credible information that any of us could rely upon.”

Watch above via CNN.