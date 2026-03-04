Mike Johnson Wavers Over Iran War Powers Vote: ‘I Pray’ We Win

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) admitted he was praying he had the votes to defeat the war powers resolution over President Donald Trump’s military operation against Iran as he was pressed by reporters Wednesday.

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY.) are moving to force a House vote that would require congressional approval before Trump can carry out further actions in an effort to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over decisions to enter armed conflict.

During a press conference on Capitol Hill one day before the vote is set to take place, one reporter pointed out that Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) had voiced opposition to the operation.

Johnson replied: “I had a discussion with congressman Davidson this morning. He’s a dear friend and brother of mine. And, you know, iron sharpens iron. We disagree on issues and we have those discussions. He and I have done this a lot. He said this morning in front of all the House Republicans, he’s not yet sure how he’s going to vote on the war powers resolution.”

Addressing his level of confidence in the ability to defeat the resolution, Johnson moved quickly from expressing belief he could win, to hoping and praying that was the case:

I believe we have the votes to put this down. And I certainly pray that’s true because, for all the reasons I said, we would put the country in serious harm and it would certainly jeopardize the lives of our troops and all those who were involved in making these great sacrifices to defend us. We have to put this down.

The U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Saturday following weeks of escalating threats from Trump, who had openly called for regime change in Tehran.

On Monday when asked whether Congress should be required to approve further military action, Johnson said at the time he believed Trump “was acting well within his authority.”

Watch above via CNN.

