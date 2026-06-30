‘You Should be Ashamed of Yourself!’ Lawler And Raskin Absolutely Lose It On Each Other In Jaw-Dropping Hearing Slugfest

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lost it at each other over U.S. immigration policies during an explosive House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Lawler, who appeared at the hearing as a guest to introduce a witness, began by making a statement about how cities “like New York and Chicago blatantly disregard existing law and provide safe harbor to criminals.” He was cut off and reminded he was only supposed to introduce a witness, not make a statement.

Nonetheless, he proceeded to speak about the murder of Sheridan Gorman by an undocumented migrant, about which he has been highly outspoken, and rattle off all the opportunities during which the murderer could have been apprehended by authorities and deported prior to the murder.

As one of the committee members announced, “Point of order, this is not an introduction, it is a speech,” Raskin declared, “You all should be ashamed of yourselves!”

He continued, speaking over committee members as they attempted to establish order, “Her mother is here precisely because you have failed to do your jobs. You wonder why we had four hearings? It’s because you don’t understand the consequence of sanctuary policy.”

Lawler insisted introducing his constituent necessitated sharing the details of Gorman’s death.

“You may not want to hear the details,” he said. “It may be an inconvenience to you, but these details matter.”

The Chairman once again prompted Lawler to make his introduction and conclude.

“It is shameful that we are here, not because this is the forth hearing but because we need to have four hearings to make people understand the real-life consequences of the disastrous sanctuary city policies,” Lawler said. “So, while some of my colleagues may not want to hear the truth, the same outrage you feel about Renée Good and Alex Pretti you should feel about Sheridan Gorman—”

Raskin had heard enough.

“I do feel that outrage!”

“You do not!” Lawler snapped back as they began physically pointing fingers at each other.

They completely yelled over each other with Raskin demanding, “Do you feel the outrage about Alex Pretti and Renée Good?”

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” Lawler shouted as he called Raskin a “disgrace” repeatedly.

“You don’t belong on this committee, you should get the hell out of here!” Raskin yelled back. “You don’t understand the rules of the committee, you don’t understand the constitution, you’re full of it.

Lawler stormed off amid condemnation of his “outrageous outburst.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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