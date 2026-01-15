Nobel Peace Prize Committee Trolls Trump with Post Reminding ‘It Cannot Be Revoked, Shared, or Transferred to Others’

Amid reports that Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado wanted to give her prize to President Donald Trump — reportedly to help win his support for her to take a leadership role in Venezuela after dictator Nicolás Maduro’s capture — the committee responsible for awarding the prizes posted a statement on social media that seemed directly targeted at the president.

Trump has made no secret of his desire to have a Nobel Peace Prize, aggressively declaring he deserves one — including inaccurately claiming he has “ended eight wars” — and lambasting the Nobel Committee for awarding it to Machado instead.

Thank you for visiting and opening the #NobelPeacePrize exhibition @MariaCorinaYA 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/oUvl3mwYMk — Nobel Peace Center (@NobelPeaceOslo) December 11, 2025

As for Machado, she has effusively praised Trump and even said she would “certainly love” to “personally” give her prize to Trump. It should be noted that this offer came amid reports that her acceptance of the prize itself was viewed as the “ultimate sin” by a president who has loudly coveted it, irredeemable no matter how much she lauded him.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has said he would be more than happy to take the prize from Machado if she wants to give it to him.

On Thursday, the Nobel Peace Center wrote a post that ostensibly was about the 120-year history of the medal — but was widely interpreted as speaking to current events as well.

The #NobelPeacePrize medal. It measures 6.6 cm in diameter, weighs 196 grams and is struck in gold. On its face, a portrait of Alfred Nobel and on its reverse, three naked men holding around each other’s shoulders as a sign of brotherhood. A design unchanged for 120 years. Did… pic.twitter.com/Jdjgf3Ud2A — Nobel Peace Center (@NobelPeaceOslo) January 15, 2026

Along with a photo of the medal bearing Alfred Nobel’s portrait and a symbol of brotherhood on the reverse, the post noted this was a “design unchanged for 120 years.”

“Did you know that some Nobel Peace Prize medals have been passed on after the award was given?” the caption continued, mentioning Dmitry Muratov, a Russian journalist who co-founded a pro-democracy newspaper and auctioned off his medal for over $100 million “to support refugees from the war in Ukraine,” and Christian Lous Lange, Norway’s first winner, who loaned his medal to be displayed at the Nobel Peace Center.

“But one truth remains,” the post continued. “As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: ‘Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.'”

“A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot,” the post concluded.