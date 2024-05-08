‘Morning Joe’ Panel Roasts RFK Jr. Over Claim Worm Ate Part of His Brain: ‘He Should Have Had Some’ Ivermectin

A Wednesday morning panel on MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his recent claim that a worm ate part of his brain.

According The New York Times, the independent presidential candidate claimed in a 2012 deposition that he had a “dead parasite” inside his brain. Kennedy reported that he was having “memory loss and mental fogginess” since 2010.

The issue came to light during Kennedy’s divorce from his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. He claimed that his ability to earn more revenue had declined due to cognitive issues related to the worm infestation.

Joe Scarborough opened the segment by directing network correspondent Jonathan Lemire to report the facts of the story as panel co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted in horror.

LEMIRE: I quote from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. here, the abnormality quote, “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.” So- SCARBOROUGH: This happens. LEMIRE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggesting that a worm ate some of his brain and then died while there. We’ll have more on this developing story. BRZEZINSKI: What in a world? SCARBOROUGH: This happens. Usually usually, Willie this happens with livestock, right? I mean, this is, this is something that yeah. WILLIE GEIST: I mean. SCARBOROUGH: You know what? There you go. He should have had some of that stuff, that may have helped him, right, Willie? GEIST: But it was ivermectin. LEMIRE: Oh, the ivermectin.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.