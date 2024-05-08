Andrew Tate Served Lawsuit By Four British Women

Four British women have initiated legal proceedings against social media influencer Andrew Tate in the High Court in London, alleging rape and severe abuse, serving him the civil lawsuit at his home in Romania.

The accusations, stemming from incidents between 2013 and 2016, are unrelated to Tate’s ongoing legal troubles in Romania, where he faces charges of human trafficking and rape. The women claim that they were subjected to forms of assault by Tate.

“Despite additional evidence, the CPS have declined the women’s recent requests to review its decision. The criminal justice system let these women down; civil action is their last remaining route to justice,” their lawyers said.

Further complicating Tate’s legal battles, a Romanian court recently approved his extradition to the UK for allegations of sexual aggression dating back to 2012-15, contingent upon the conclusion of his trial in Romania.

Tate, a former kickboxer and businessman, denies the allegations and has threatened defamation lawsuits against his accusers. His massive influence online has been subject to much criticism amid accusations he promotes “toxic masculinity” and “misogyny” among young men.

The women’s legal team commented on the societal impact of Tate’s actions, noting the negative influence on public perceptions of masculinity and the treatment of women.