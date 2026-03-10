‘Let Him Be the First to Volunteer’: GOP Congresswoman Suggests Lindsey Graham Should Go Fight in Iran

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on Monday challenged Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to go fight in Iran in response to the senator’s continued support for the conflict.

Prior to Operation Epic Fury — the military operation that began the war in Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — Graham had repeatedly called for President Donald Trump to order some kind of military operation in Iran. In the days since the fighting began, Graham has praised the efforts of U.S. forces to bring down the Iranian regime. He’s also threatened other countries.

Those words have not gone over well with some Republicans, with Megyn Kelly and Meghan McCain being among the most vocal critics of Graham’s stance.

On Monday night, Luna stated in a tweet that she opposed the idea of putting U.S. boots on the ground in Iran. She also suggested that Graham go to Iran himself, saying:

There are some in the Senate that advocate for war everywhere. Lindsey Graham is one of them. He does NOT tell the President what to do, nor does he control Congress. I have spoken with the administration a number of times, as well as other members of Congress over the last week or so, and nothing has changed regarding boots on the ground. NO BOOTS on the ground. If Senator Graham wants to go fight in a foreign conflict, let him be the first to volunteer.

Graham’s service record began in 1982, when he served as a Air Force defense attorney. Two years later, he became chief prosecutor. He served in similar roles in the Gulf War and the Iraq War.

