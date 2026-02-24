MS Host Lawrence O’Donnell Flays Press Corps Over ‘Stupid’ and ‘Demented’ Trump’s ‘Extreme Mental Incapacity’

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell hammered the White House press corps for taking “in stride” President Donald Trump’s “extreme mental incapacity” and called the president “stupid” and “demented” on Monday.

Trump goes into his 2026 State of the Union speech Tuesday night reeling from the bombshell Supreme Court decision striking down his emergency tariff regime and dismal polls that say Americans now prefer former President Joe Biden.

But on Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell shared his apoplexy over Trump with a press corps that he says ignores conduct that should be cause to have him removed from office:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: The President of the United States calling for the execution of members of Congress because they publicly recited the law is obviously a reason to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove that president from office for extreme mental incapacity and possible dementia. But the White House press corps, who would collectively scream at Joe Biden if he misstated a single word never mind the law, never mind the Constitution, take it in stride. When Donald Trump spews madness like that, imagine what the country would have said about a president who announced he was no longer going to spell the words Supreme Court with a capital S and a capital C, because he’s mad at the Supreme Court. Prior to Donald Trump, that would have been taken as a conclusive indicator of madness and an incapacity to serve as president. But at 7:06 a.m. today, Donald Trump posted the Supreme Court will be using lowercase letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect, exclamation point. If I tried that in the third grade at Saint Brendan’s elementary school, I would have gotten in trouble for conduct beneath the dignity of a third grader. But the White House press corps accepts it. They have to accept it because the avalanche of madness is just too big. It’s too big to catch up with every piece of it and react to it the way it should be reacted to. But if the next president has a typo in a social media post, you can bet the White House press corps will jump all over it the way they always used to. Joe Biden’s decision making as president, which is what the job really is. It’s decision making. It’s not athleticism, was as impressive as any president in history, and Donald Trump’s decision making is the worst by far. Voters seem to recognize that now, with new polls showing that if the Biden versus Trump election were held today, Donald Trump would lose. Donald Trump is the only president, demented or stupid enough to believe that the president has the unlimited power to set tariffs. Every other president knew what the Constitution says about that. Donald Trump doesn’t know what the Constitution is or where to find one, and would be completely flummoxed by the prose style of the Constitution, because it doesn’t call America the hottest country in the world, a favorite Trump expression that does not refer to climate change, but he thinks sounds really cool and positive.

