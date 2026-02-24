‘Vampire’: Ben Shapiro Urges Erika Kirk to ‘Sue the Living Hell’ Out of ‘Twisted’ Candace Owens

Ben Shapiro went scorched earth on Candace Owens on Tuesday morning, branding her an “evil, twisted human being” for her upcoming “investigative series” targeting Erika Kirk, the wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Shapiro urged Erika Kirk to “sue the living hell” out of Owens for the new series — dubbed “Bride of Charlie” — in a searing 9-minute video he posted on X.

“She is making money off the murder of Charlie Kirk by literally implicating his widow and everyone else at [Turning Point USA] in that murder, and then trying to dig up pseudo-dirt on the wife of the person who was murdered,” Shapiro said. “I don’t know what to call that, other than evil trash.”

Owens announced “Bride of Charlie” on Monday — and was immediately ridiculed for it by many online.

Shapiro reluctantly showed his audience the trailer for the series so that his viewers could see what he described as a “propagandistic horror.”

The trailer included audio of Erika Kirk and her critics,, as well as a clip of comic-turned-political pundit Dave Smith saying “Zionists, the prime minster of Israel, all lied through their teeth about Charlie Kirk.” It was all set to intense-sounding music and edited to make it look like Owens is about to expose a huge cover-up.

Shapiro said Owens’s fixation on Erika Kirk and her consistent peddling of conspiracy theories around the murder of her husband is just another way for Owens to shamelessly rip off naive right-wingers.

The Daily Wire star said:

Candace Owens is a true vampire. When it comes to conservatism and the conservative movement, she finds prominent people, and then she grifts off of them, and then she does more grifting off of them, and then she grifts them until she’s done grifting them; then she moves on to the next thing she can grift off of. Truly sick, truly evil.

Shapiro and Owens used to work together at The Daily Wire before her exit in 2024. Owens’s now-independent YouTube account boasts 5.83 million subscribers — or about 1.3 million fewer than Shapiro.

She has built that audience in recent months by sharing a number of conspiracy theories about the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Those include claims Kirk was killed by pro-Israel henchmen who were upset he was starting to have “rational thoughts about Israel,” and a claim French President Emmanuel Macron authorized a hit squad, including “one Israeli,” to take him out. She also accused the U.S. military of being “involved” and has implicated some of Kirk’s TPUSA colleagues and wife.

“Candace Owens is either going through the throes of mental illness, or because she’s a sick human being — or both — he has decided to turn her fire on the widow,” Shapiro said. “This is what she does. This is who she is. She is a conspiratorial, evil person.”

