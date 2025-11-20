MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Gloats Over Trump’s ‘Humiliating Surrender’ on Releasing Epstein Files

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell gloated over President Donald Trump’s “surrender and humiliation” at being forced into signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law after fighting hard against it.

After a months-long battle against the bill that included an 11th-hour pressure meeting in the Situation Room, both the House of Representatives and the Senate approved a bill to release the Epstein Files in a near-unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Trump announced Wednesday night that he had signed the bill in a lengthy Truth Social post in which he, among other things, took credit for passing the measure.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell opened the show by taunting Trump over the defeat and his announcement of it, as well as over the Senate allies who abandoned him:

O`DONNELL: Tonight, Donald Trump put his surrender and humiliation in writing in capital letters in a tweet saying, “I have just signed the bill to release the Epstein files”. While he was at it, Donald Trump once again treated his true believers as if he believes they are the stupidest people in the world. No one insults the intelligence of Trump voters more than Donald Trump. In his tweet announcing his total surrender on that legislation, Donald Trump said, “As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this bill in the House and Senate respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.” Everyone in Congress knows and everyone in the country should know that Donald Trump fought this bill every minute until he was told over the weekend that he was going to lose both in the House and much more importantly in the Senate where Donald Trump had every right to believe that the bill to release the Epstein files would hit a dead end in the Republican-controlled United States Senate, even if it passed the House of Representatives. Today, the man who really created the unanimous vote against Donald Trump finally emerged from the shadows and spoke. By the middle of last week, when it was clear the bill would pass the House of Representatives, Republicans in the United States Senate were strangely silent. Not a single Republican senator jumped to a microphone last week to say that he or she would block the Epstein files bill if Chuck Schumer tried to bring it up in the Senate. Each individual Republican senator had the power to block Chuck Schumer when he asked for unanimous consent to consider the bill and to immediately pass the bill even before the bill had arrived in the Senate from the House of Representatives. But there wasn’t a single Republican senator last week saying this is a Democratic hoax. There wasn’t a single Republican senator last week using Donald Trump’s words about the Epstein files.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.