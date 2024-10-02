MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff Interviews College Students Who Go After JD Vance for Civics Knowledge and Views on School Shootings

A handful of college students on MSNBC took issue with JD Vance’s views on a variety of topics during his debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Following Tuesday night’s debate, MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff interviewed college voters in Rochester, Michigan, for their thoughts on the vice presidential candidates. One student, who identified herself as Nora, called it “ridiculous” that the Ohio senator suggested putting better locks on doors to curb school shootings.

“I thought it was ridiculous,” she told Soboroff. “The issue is guns, the issue is not better locks on doors.”

In one of the most fiery moments of the debate, Vance challenged the CBS moderators for fact checking him for false claims made about the Haitian immigrants of Springfield, Ohio. Another student named James explained how a lack of firm immigration policy from both parties has led to the “demonization” of immigrants.

“We see a lot of violence against immigrant communities,” James said. “These are not illegal people. They come here undocumented for whatever reason there is. And it’s just causing more harm than anything; and we just need to push towards true policy rather than all these talk points.”

Soboroff ended the segment with a student named Marcus, who was upset with Vance criticizing Kamala Harris for her supposed inaction as Vice President of the United States. Marcus told Soboroff, “I’ve been to high school civics class,” before explaining why the criticism wasn’t accurate.

“If anybody took high school civics class,” Marcus said, “they’d know what the vice president can do and what the vice president [can’t] do.

“I want to make a quick point. Neither candidate on that stage talked about what executive action they’re gonna take on day one to do what they want, nor were they asked because they know that they can’t. That’s not how the vice presidency works. You don’t get to do what you want. You do what the president delegates you to do.”

