Piers Morgan Blindsided By Guest Demanding He ‘Condemn Rupert Murdoch’ for ‘Sponsoring Netanyahu’: ‘Take It Up With Him!’

Piers Morgan was blindsided Tuesday when rapper and political activist guest Kareem Dennis, known professionally as Lowkey, confronted him with “proof” that media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Morgan’s boss, had allegedly funded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past.

Morgan, who has been vocal in his commentary on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, suddenly appeared at a loss. Since the October 7 attack on southern Israel, Morgan has consistently defended Israel’s right to defend itself but has also criticized the use of excessive force.

Dennis was on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss the ongoing conflict when he confronted the show’s host directly.

The guest began: “I have a question. Rupert Murdoch, News Corp International, which employed you for several years.”

“It employs me now,” Morgan interjected.

Dennis noted the fact and said: “It still employs you now. Yeah? Okay, we’re getting to the issue now… I have a question for you: News Corp International had a charitable arm which funded the Jerusalem Foundation, which builds illegal settlements…

“What’s this got to do with me?” the host began to repeat.

Lowkey added: “…Illegal settlements in Jerusalem. Do you condemn Rupert Murdoch?”

The rapper produced what he claimed to be a handwritten note listing individuals who funded Netanyahu’s political campaigns. According to Dennis, this list allegedly included Murdoch’s name.

Holding up the document he said: “This has never been shown on British media. This is a letter from Netanyahu’s political office… It is a list of individuals that Netanyahu considered to be funders of his political campaign. There is a name on this list. The name is Rupert Murdoch, your employer.”

Continuing to deflect, refusing to condemn Murdoch, Morgan protested: “It’s not an issue for me.”

“It’s an issue and actually it’s in the interest of objectivity that you stated,” the guest returned.

“Rupert Murdoch can speak for himself. You’ve got a problem with him, take it up with him,” Morgan continued, adding: “You’re a rapper. That’s an issue. You’re a rapper. Do you condemn P. Diddy?”

“Yes,” Dennis said.

Morgan said: “Great. You see how easy it is? You take it out of your obsession, which is that you hate Israel so much you can’t condemn anything that people do to them.”

“We see the situation differently,” the guest shot back.

