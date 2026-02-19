Nancy Mace Flatly Rejects Trump DOJ’s Conclusion That Epstein Died By Suicide: ‘He Was Murdered’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) flatly rejected the Trump Justice Department’s official finding that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and insisted she believed that the disgraced financier “was murdered” in prison and may have been a “dual agent” linked to intelligence agencies.

Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex charges. He had previously been convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from an underage girl. New York’s chief medical examiner at the time, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled the death a suicide by hanging.

Mace, who called for the release of the Epstein files by the DOJ and has remained fiercely critical of the administration’s handling of the release, appeared on Newsmax Wednesday night when host Rob Finnerty asked her directly whether she believed Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

“Oh, no, absolutely not,” she replied.

Pressed on what she thought had happened, she said: “I think he was murdered, and I don’t know if it was an intel agency or what it was, I don’t have that information,” adding that she found details surrounding his death “all too suspicious.”

Mace cited the width of the bedsheet reportedly used in the hanging, the absence of images of Epstein “hanging himself” in released files, and the reported loss of video data from cameras near his cell.

“I don’t know how you hang yourself on your knees,” she said. “It’s all too suspicious. I don’t believe he killed himself.”

Finnerty then asked whether she believed Epstein may have been a “foreign asset” or “even a domestic asset.”

“I think it’s possible he was a dual agent,” Mace replied. “And I think it’s possible he was an agent, dual agent of Israel and also the CIA.”

She added that she had written to the CIA requesting documents she believes the agency holds.

“I believe that the CIA is in possession of documents that Congress should have access to, as too should the American public,” she said, calling for the release of passports and records tied to Epstein’s alleged financial dealings.

Mace’s skepticism about the circumstances of Epstein’s death comes as Dr. Michael Baden, who attended the autopsy as an observer on behalf of Epstein’s estate, called for further scrutiny after the release of new documents.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Friday, Baden said: “My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging.”

Watch adobe via Newsmax.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!