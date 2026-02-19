The View co-host Ana Navarro argued on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should be far more “grateful” to The View as FCC Chair Brendan Carr announced “enforcement proceedings” against the daytime talk show.

Navarro joined CNN’s NewsNight where she said she was surprised by Trump and his team’s displeasure with The View when they handed the president a perfect political ad in the 2024 presidential election. Navarro was referring to former Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on the show during her campaign and being unable to give examples of what should would do differently from then-President Joe Biden.

Navarro said:

One of the ironies is that, you know, they b**ch and moan about equal time, but I can tell you that I am sure all of these programs that Trump hates have invited Trump and his vice president and his cabinet and a bunch of Republicans to come on, and they choose not to come on because they like to go to the safety bubble of Fox News. And also, like, I look at Trump and I’m like, dude, what‘s your problem with The View now? You ran the Kamala Harris flub on The View. It was like your most viewed political ad during the 2024 campaign. You should be thankful that, you know, we had her on.

Carr revealed the news about “enforcement proceedings” against The View in a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. He alleged a violation of an “equal time” rule, something that has also led to drama on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. Colbert claimed — though the CBS denied — that network lawyers prevented him from airing an interview with Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D) over concerns about the equal time rule.

Navarro warned on CNN that the administration’s focus on the equal time rule could backfire on talk radio where many conservative pundits enjoy success.

“Disney has a program called The View. And they’ve been asserting the position that The View is what is known as ‘bona fide news’ in the statute,” Carr explained. “If you are bona fide news, you don’t have to give candidates equal air time,” said Carr. “But Disney and The View have not established that that program is, in fact, bona fide news. We’ve started enforcement proceedings, taking a look at that.”

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!