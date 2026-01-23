NewsNation Host Claims Five-Year-Old Boy in ICE Detention Center Was Not Detained 

NewsNation host Katie Pavlich claimed that a five-year-old boy currently being held at a detention facility in Texas was not actually detained.

On Tuesday, Liam Ramos and his father were taken away by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the two had left the boy’s school in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Family members said they did not know the whereabouts of the two for nearly 24 hours. A lawyer for the family claimed agents used the child as bait to try to get his mother to come out of the house. School officials alleged that one adult living at the home was outside at the time and “begged the agents to let them take care of the small child, but was refused.”

ICE disputed the “bait” allegation and claimed the boy’s father abandoned him and that agents tried to reunite the child with his mother.

Whatever the case, both the boy and his father are being held in a detention center in Texas.

On Friday’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, the former Fox News contributor and President Donald Trump booster defended the administration and claimed that Liam Ramos had actually never been detained:

The already rabid anti-ICE mobs in Minneapolis had fuel added to their fire with a too-good-to-be-true narrative this week. The claim that a five-year-old had been detained by federal law enforcement. Instead of waiting for the full story to come to light, Democratic activists and dishonest media jumped on the claim and quickly, they turned it into a nationwide misinformation campaign… In reality, the child was not detained. His father, who fled law enforcement, who left his son behind in freezing temperatures surrounded by an angry mob. Federal officers comforted the child, took him to a McDonald’s drive-thru, and then spent hours with him after he was abandoned.

At no point did Pavlich, who has consistently taken the Trump administration’s claims at face value at Fox News and now NewsNation, note that Liam Ramos is currently being held in a detention facility.

On Monday, NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, another former Fox News host, repeated a false claim by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who alleged, “Local and state police have been ordered to stand down and surrender.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!