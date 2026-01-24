Bill Maher Compares Trump To Dog Eating Its Own Throw-Up In First Show Back

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher kicked off his 24th season by comparing President Donald Trump to a dog eating its own vomit in the opening minutes of his first episode of 2026.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Major General Paul Eaton, retired U.S. Army general and senior advisor for VoteVets and the Vet Voice Foundation.

The panel guests were Sen. John Kennedy, Republican senator from Louisiana and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “How to Test Negative For Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will”; and Kasie Hunt, anchor of CNN’s “The Arena with Kasie Hunt.”

Maher wasted no time in attacking Trump with a scathing chunk about chunks in his opening monologue:

BILL MAHER: Greenland. That was the other big story. Greenland, I thought he forgot about. Remember at the beginning of the term it was Greenland and then it was like, okay, you know, sometimes the brain farts pass. But this week, the past week it was all, we’re going to take it by force, by force. Pete Hegseth, got so excited, he droned a dog sled. (LAUGHTER). But Okay, but then, three days ago, Trump goes to Davos, Switzerland, you know, this is where the people who run the world have the big meeting every year. And he gives this big speech, he kept saying Iceland when he meant Greenland. He kept confusing Greenland, which is so awkward when you’re f*cking one country and you yell out the name of another. (LAUGHTER). Miracle of miracles. He said in the speech, no, actually, we don’t want to use force now. OK, great. And not even the tariffs. He threatened that. No, all unneeded, because we are declaring victory for a problem that wasn’t there until he made it. So it’s like–. (LAUGHTER). It’s a little like when the dog throws up on the rug, and then he eats it. You know, it’s–. (LAUGHTER). It took care of itself. I always let him do it by the way. I was like, you know what, I could get up, but just, yeah. But this new Greenland deal, he just says we have a framework. It’s just a framework, just really a concept, no details, nothing written down. It is modeled after the health care plan. (LAUGHTER). We get bases there in Greenland. We get to build new ones. We get do mining. We get keep Russia out. All of which we had anyway. But now everybody hates us. What Fox News calls the art of the deal.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

