‘Oh Yes, Stephen Miller – The Jewish Nazi’: Jesse Watters Blasts House Democrat’s Attack on Top Trump Aide

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for comparing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to “the Nazis” on Monday, pointing out that Miller is Jewish.

On his show Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters played a clip of Omar on CBS’s Face the Nation saying, “When I think about Stephen Miller and his white supremacist rhetoric, it reminds me of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany.”

“Oh yes, Stephen Miller, the Jewish Nazi,” responded Watters.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch weighed in, “2009, 2010, we were all told that we hated people and we were racist if we did not want to pass Obamacare, which makes about as much sense as calling Stephen Miller a Jewish Nazi, but I digress.”

Despite his Jewish ethnicity and faith, Miller has repeatedly been called a Nazi by liberal critics of the Trump administration, including Hollywood star Robert De Niro.

“I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi,” said De Niro on MSNBC in October. “Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish, and he should be ashamed of himself!”

Responding on Fox News to De Niro’s attack, Miller declared, “Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years… Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments.”

He continued, “This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life and he is not taken seriously by anybody. Not by his family, not by his friends, not by his community. He is a shell of a man and everyone disregards everything he says.”

