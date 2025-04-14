Pam Bondi Refuses To Answer Whether Trump Proposal To Send U.S. Citizens to Foreign Prisons Is ‘Legal’

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to say on Monday whether President Donald Trump’s proposal to send American citizens to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison was “legal” after being pressed on the matter by Fox News host Jesse Watters.

During an interview with Bondi on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters asked, “The president was musing about sending some of the most horrible people in this country down to that mega-prison. You know, people that push ladies into subways and hit old ladies with baseball bats to the head. Is that legal to do? Is that something you’re allowed to do?”

Bondi replied, “Well, Jesse, these are Americans he is saying who have committed the most heinous crimes in our country and crime is going to decrease dramatically because he has given us a directive to make America safe again.”

She continued, “These people need to be locked up as long as they can, as long as the law allows. We’re not gonna let them go anywhere and if we have to build more prisons in our country, we will do it.”

“Right, that’s what I thought,” concluded Watters, despite Bondi failing to answer his question.

President Trump floated the possibility of sending American inmates to El Salvador’s mega prison this month, telling reporters he loved the idea.

“I love that. If we could take some of our 20-time wise guys that push people into subways and hit people over the back of the head and then purposely run people over in cars, if he [El Salvador President Nayib Bukele] would take them, I would be honored to give them,” said Trump. “I don’t know what the law says on that but I can’t imagine the law would say anything different.”

He declared, “If they can house these horrible criminals for a lot less money than it costs us, I’m all for it but I would only do according to the law.”

The Trump administration has already deported a number of illegal immigrants to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison facility, including one man who was reportedly mistakenly deported.

