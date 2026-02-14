Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned MS NOW about “surveillance by the intelligence operation” ahead of the midterm elections, telling Democrats to not “put anything past” President Donald Trump.

Pelosi joined MS NOW’s The Weekend on Saturday from Munich where she is attending the annual Munich Security Conference. She said she has been assuring European leaders at the conference that she has “absolute certainty” Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives — despite her many concerns about the elections.

Pelosi said she is alarmed by the involvement of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a FBI raid on a polling station in Fulton County, Georgia to retrieve 2020 ballots.

She said:

I hear that all over the United States, not just in Europe, that there is concern about the election. Let me just say that surveillance by the intelligence operation of our country, surveillance in our own country is something that is absolutely not to be allowed. And now, if there’s some particular reason, there’s one thing, but for the for them, for Tulsi to be looking into elections is really not right. It’s not lawful. It’s not right. But that doesn’t seem to ever bother the president. But you know what? We don’t agonize, we organize, and we have litigation. We have lawyering in terms in addition to in the courts, but at polling places and the rest, we have legislation.

Pelosi also vowed that Democrats will fight voter ID requirements which the president has promised will be in effect for the midterms. The House recently passed the SAVE Act — which would require ID to vote — with one Democrat joining Republicans. It now faces an uphill battle to pass the Senate.

Her confidence in Democrats’ chances in the midterms aside, Pelosi warned Trump could deploy ICE or the National Guard to try and influence the elections.

“We’re dealing with it. And the president — people are concerned they’re going to send in ICE and the National Guard or this or that,” she argued. “Don’t put anything past him. As we saw on January 6th when the president of the United States personally incited an insurrection in our country, he’s capable of any bad thing.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

