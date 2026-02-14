Democratic strategist James Carville held nothing back in a blistering rant targeting members of President Donald Trump’s administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom he crowned the “dumbest s**t female” in the Cabinet.

In a video for Politicon, Carville started by ripping Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as a “hall of fame loser.” The Trump honcho has been under fire after the Department of Justice released files showing he was in contact with convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein years after he originally claimed.

Lutnick said in an October interview he cut off contact with the “gross” Epstein after a 2005 visit to his home with his wife. The files revealed however that Lutnick and his family had lunch with Epstein on his private island in 2012.

Carville also slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi over her tension-filled testimony before Congress this week where she got into heated exchanges with Republicans and Democrats over the Epstein files and more.

Carville argued Bondi delivered the most “disastrous, idiotic, stupid” testimony in the history of Congress.

“That’s a real, real achievement, Pam,” he said.

The once-advisor to former President Bill Clinton saved his most biting insults for Noem.

“I got some good news for you, Pam. You’re not the dumbest s**t female in the administration. No, you can’t hold a candle to Kristi Noem’s a**. Okay, this is how f**king dumb she is,” Carville said.

Carville then referenced a Wall Street Journal expose on Noem that alleged she tried to fire a pilot after having to switch planes and discovering her blanket was not moved to the second plane. The pilot was reportedly rehired when Noem and her team realized they needed a pilot to fly the plane.

Carville said:

My girls had a blanket and I had to take it all around the world with them and, you know, I put it in the bed, they were two years old! This is a grown-a** woman that fired the f**king pilot for not having her blanket and then realized she was so f**king stupid that she couldn’t get back without the pilot. What did I just say? I said this f**king woman is so stupid that she fired a military Coast Guard pilot for not misplacing her blanket and then had to hire him back because she was too f**king dumb to know that while getting back on the plane, she couldn’t get back to wherever she was going.

Watch above via Politicon.

