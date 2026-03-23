Steve Bannon Floats ICE Agents at Airports as a ‘Test Run’ for Monitoring Polling Stations On Election Day

Steve Bannon suggested that the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at airports could serve as a “test case” for their use at polling stations in this year’s midterm elections.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced he would send ICE agents to airports across the country to assist the Transportation Security Administration amid the organization’s funding shortage as part of the ongoing partial government shutdown. TSA employees who show up to work are doing so without pay. More than 400 TSA officers have quit since the shutdown began.

The ICE deployment appears to have done nothing to alleviate long security lines at airports. Social media users have posted a slew of videos featuring ICE officers milling about at various airports across the country, and it is unclear what agents are supposed to be doing.

On Monday’s War Room, Bannon asked Mike Davis, a conservative legal activist, about the prospect of ICE agents at polling stations on election day.

“I want the mainstream media’s head to blow up today,” Bannon said. “We can use what’s happening with these ICE [agents] helping out at the airports. We can use this as a test run, as a test case to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterm election, Sir?”

“Yeah, I think we should have ICE agents at the polling places because if you’re an illegal alien, you can’t vote, right?” Davis replied. “It’s against the law. It’s a federal crime for you to vote in federal elections. And so if you are an American citizen, you should be happy that ICE is there because you’re not gonna have illegal aliens canceling out the vote.”

Many conservatives have alleged that undocumented immigrants have voted in and even swung elections, even though the evidence for that charge is virtually nonexistent. Bannon has falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged, and he spearheaded an effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

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