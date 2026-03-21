President Donald Trump issued a new threat as he spent the morning at his golf course, vowing to send ICE agents to airports if Democrats don’t pass a bill to end the DHS shutdown.

On Friday afternoon, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took questions from reporters on the North Lawn of the White House as they prepared to depart for Mar-a-lago.

The lion’s share of the questions were about the war in Iran, which Trump insisted “we’ve won.”

On Saturday morning, hours after he arrived at the Trump International Golf Club, he posted his first rant of the day. The president threatened to send ICE to airports to do security and crack down on immigrants — “with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia”:

If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Republicans and Democrats have been locked in battle over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which is now causing turmoil at airports across the country as TSA agents struggle without paychecks or resign.

Democrats are demanding reforms to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after a series of high-profile incidents that included the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two unarmed citizens who were gunned down in separate incidents.

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