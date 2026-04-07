Pro-Trump Scribe Confronted on CNN Over Bonkers F-Bomb Post — ‘You Can’t Defend It!’

Pro-Trump New York Post writer Lydia Moynihan was confronted on CNN about President Donald Trump’s bonkers Easter post and appeared to concede that she could not defend it.

Trump set off a firestorm on Sunday when he posted a message to Truth Social that read “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

That post followed a Saturday threat in which he exclaimed “Glory Be to GOD!” as he promised to “reign” Hell down upon Iran.

On Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted Moynihan and a panel that included Scott Jennings, Jamal Simmons, Sabrina Singh, and Max Boot to discuss the religious aspect of the threats.

Moynihan immediately tried to broaden the discussion to thoughts about “a higher being” during “a time of war,” but when Singh confronted her about the post, she tried to avoid commenting on it, before admitting, “I’m not sure what was happening” with that post:

MOYNIHAN: I mean, I don’t buy that the Iranians aren’t willing to make a deal with him because they think he’s irrational. I think the Iranians are mostly irrational ones here. I think, look, mean Victor Neva (ph), the astronaut said, there’s no atheists in a rocket ship. And of course, sort of reference to the famous quote, “There’s no atheists in a foxhole.” And think it’s sort of natural in a time of war to think about a higher being. And you know, we saw an incredible story this weekend with a pilot who was taken down on Good Friday. We thought he might have been killed and he was miraculously rescued on Easter. I think that’s a really powerful allegory. And I think it’s okay to celebrate that. And — SINGH: The President is using God as a way to justify his war, which I think goes against what you’re saying. (CROSSTALK) MOYNIHAN: I don’t think he’s justifying it–. (CROSSTALK) MOYNIHAN: He was asked about it. I’m not going to comment on every single thing that Trump says. SINGH: I think that tweet is pretty indefensible. That’s why you can’t defend it. MOYNIHAN: I’m not sure what was happening with that tweet. But — JENNINGS: American presidents and American military leaders not invoked God in numerous communications for 250 years in this country, beginning with George Washington all the way to right now? I mean, it’s pretty common language for commander in chief of military — (CROSSTALK) SINGH: I think same God approves of this war, summarizing — JENNINGS: I mean, I mean — (CROSSTALK) SINGH: — is not — What the Bible teaches. JENNINGS: Our leaders have repeatedly prayed to God for success in battle, have repeatedly prayed to God — SINGH: Yes, that’s different. JENNINGS: — to guide American troops into battle. SINGH: I’m not– I think that’s great. JENNINGS: And so, I just don’t think it’s really all that strange to hear a president of the United States invoking God when dealing with, you know, military issues. SIMMONS: But what we also do is we pray to God that we are going to be on the right side. We pray to God that we’re going to be on his side, on God’s side. We don’t pray to God to celebrate violence. Now, we commit violence to stop the Holocaust, or we commit violence to stop slavery, but we don’t celebrate the violence. We celebrate the victory that it is that we’re going after. And that’s the thing that feels sort of obscene about what Hegseth is up to which is sort of invoking God’s name in this celebration of raining violence down on people and this opportunity that they’re trying to take to go in and take out bridges and power plants and other places that may be actually more helpful to people.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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