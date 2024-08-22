Rachel Maddow Says MSNBC Crew ‘Got Up Out of Their Seats’ Clapping and Stamping During Walz DNC Speech

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she and fellow network commentators and reporters were so excited by Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s (D) speech at the Democratic National Convention that at one point they stood up and and cheered while watching.

Maddow said on Wednesday night while covering the DNC that the crowd in the “MSNBC mothership” got out of their chairs to join in on the applause for Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate. Maddow specifically pointed the moment Walz was joined on the stage by former football players he coached at Mankato West High School.

“I had no idea it was going to be like that,” Maddow said. “The room in here, in terms of our little crowd at MSNBC mothership, everybody got out of their seats and started stamping and clapping.”

MSNBC Jacob Soboroff told Maddow from the DNC floor in Chicago that the moment was equally exciting in the room, calling it “a really incredible thing to experience.”

“The wattage of the smiles on their faces, it just screamed, ‘I cannot believe I am standing on this stage right now,'” he said.

“I love that moment,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes told Maddow.

Another moment from Walz’s speech getting widely shared on social media is when his son Gus Walz burst into tears while his father spoke about using IVF treatments to start a family. The issue has become a common topic for Walz there has been pushback on the treatment from some conservatives and in states like Alabama. Former President Donald Trump joined critics and denounced the Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos should be considered children, intensely complicating IVF treatments in the state.

“In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make, and even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: mind your own damn business,” Walz said.

