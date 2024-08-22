Trump Calls For Gun Confiscation In Fox News Rant: Cops Should ‘Stop And Frisk And Take Their Gun Away’

Former President Donald Trump called for gun confiscation in cities during a rant on Fox News demanding cops “stop and frisk, and take their gun away.”

Trump called in for a lengthy and rambling interview on Thursday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, during which he went off on a 5-minute off-topic tangent, made false attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, and talked about Chicago, host city for the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

In a lengthy rant about crime in the city, Trump endorsed the confiscation of firearms from residents and a strict “stop and frisk” policy:

JONES: What would you do different, Mr. President? What would you do differently though? You see what the Biden administration — are you sending in the National Guard? Are you mobilizing the business? Are you going to change the education system?

Day one if there’s a Donald Trump presidency, what would you do in Chicago?

TRUMP: First of all, you — I know the people in Chicago. I know the police, because I built the building there. I spent a lot of time — the building, it was a — it’s a great building, a really great building.

And what happened is I got to know a lot of people, including the police. You have a great police force in Chicago, just like you do in New York, just like you do in Los Angeles, you have great — they’re not allowed to do their jobs.

You’ve got to let the police do their jobs, number one. Number two, you have to do a policy of stop and frisk. When you see a guy coming down the street and you can — the police know every one of them. They know their middle name. They know where they live. They know every one of them, the local police, and they’re great.

You got to let them do their job, stop and frisk, and take their gun away. You’ve got to do it. If somebody has because they have all these guns — you know, it’s very interesting, the toughest gun law, the toughest, by far, in the whole United States is in Chicago, and yet it’s the most — it’s —

JONES: Most violent, yeah.

TRUMP: Fourth of July weekend, 117 people were shot and 17 died. Think of that. That’s worse than Afghanistan. Afghanistan doesn’t have that. No place has that. That’s a war zone.

This last weekend, during the — just prior to the start of the convention, with all the police everything else, do you know that so far, five people have been killed? You don’t read about it because the press doesn’t want to report about it. Five people have been killed in Chicago during the Democrat convention.

KILMEADE: Right.

TRUMP: It’s terrible.