The father-in-law of Renee Good, the woman shot dead by an ICE agent in her car in Minneapolis, says he sees “a whole bunch of bad choices” in the video of the divisive incident.

Tim Macklin Sr., whose son Tim Jr. was married to Good before his death several years ago, spoke out on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, a little over a week after the death of his former daughter-in-law.

Noting that Macklin had seen the video of the moment ICE agent Jonathan Ross fired on Good’s vehicle, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy asked Macklin, “What happened that day?”

“Just a whole bunch of bad choices is what I see,” Good replied. “I mean, we have all seen and fallen short of the glory of God. We have all made bad choices. Myself, I made a multitude of bad choices.”

Macklin also offered some praise for Trump, whom he believes was put in the White House by God.

“You know, Trump’s got a responsibility to take care of the country. I mean, God has put him in charge, control. But he’s got to do it through the Lord. I think he’s doing a great job. You know, it’s his responsibility to protect God’s people in America.”

When Doocy questioned Macklin about the fact that he doesn’t blame anybody for the deadly showdown, Macklin returned to the notion of “bad choices.”

“We could blame … do we blame Trump for trying to get the illegal immigrants outta here?” he said. “Do we blame Trump for bringing ICE over here? The agent himself. From my understanding, he’d been through, he’d been ran over before or something. Can we blame Renee for even being there? I mean, there’s just a whole lot of bad choices.”

A new report on Friday revealed that Good, 37, was shot four times in the confrontation with Ross.

ICE officials claim that Ross acted in self-defense when Good used her car as a weapon. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), however, have pushed back on that description and ICE as a whole, defiantly telling the agency to “get the f*ck out of our city.”

Watch above via Fox News.