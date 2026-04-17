House Dem Throws Down With RFK Jr. Over Trump’s Mental Health: ‘You Have a Duty!’

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a Friday hearing about President Donald Trump’s mental health, pressing Kennedy on several of Trump’s more outlandish social media posts in recent weeks.

“Two days later, on April 7th, President Trump put out a statement that said, quote, ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.’ Mr. Secretary, the commander-in-chief of the United States Military is calling for the eradication of an entire civilization,” said Takano, several minutes into the pair already sparring over whether or not Trump should be removed under the 25th Amendment.

“And five days later, the President started posting on Truth Social at 9 p.m. at night, continuing until 5 a.m. the next morning, and included an unhinged attack on Pope Leo, claiming Pope Leo was weak on crime. And then, later that day — the next day — President Trump posted this image of himself as Jesus Christ,” Takano continued, adding:

Mr. Secretary, people across the country and around the world were deeply offended by this blasphemous image. Millions of Americans are questioning this president’s mental fitness, his emotional stability, and whether he can carry out the duties of his office. Do you share their concerns about his mental health?

“I call your attention–” began Kennedy as Takano cut back in, “Mr. Secretary, my question was: Do you share their concerns about his mental health? Mr. Secretary, you’re not being responsive. Apparently not. Reclaiming my time, Mr. Secretary. Mr. Secretary, reclaiming my time. It’s my time. Mr. Secretary, you’re not being responsive, and apparently you don’t share their concerns.”

“We are a nation at war, Mr. Secretary. We need a leader that we know has full command of his mental faculties and is emotionally stable as he sends uniformed American men and women into harm’s way. Millions of Americans are now wondering if this president is delusional and thinks he is Jesus Christ. Mr. Secretary, given everything that I’ve shown you today, will you insist that President Trump undergo an assessment of his mental fitness and his emotional stability?” Takano pressed on.

“Absolutely not,” replied Kennedy.

“Thank you, Mr. Secretary. Reclaiming my time under. I remind you that under the 25th Amendment, you have a duty to remove a president who is physically or mentally unable to discharge his responsibilities under the Constitution. It’s your duty. You took an oath to the Constitution, not to President Trump,” concluded Takano.

Watch the clip above.

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