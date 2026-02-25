Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy hit the cable news airwaves within an hour of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to praise the speech and slam the Democrats who attended.

Kennedy joined NewsNation, where both Katie Pavlich and Leland Vittert asked him about Democratic lawmakers during the State of the Union address. Many refused to stand or applaud for Trump, though he earned some applause on issues like beefing up private sector 401ks.

Pavlich asked Kennedy, who attended the address, for his response to Democrats who “refused to stand” for the president (as well as those who boycotted the speech altogether), even when he was discussing issues like lowering drug prices for Americans.

Kennedy said:

So far, we haven’t gotten much cooperation from the Democrats. I don’t see how anybody can argue against lower drug prices for Americans. It’s about 12 percent of our health care costs. It’s an enormous cost. Many, many Americans — we take more prescription drugs than any country in the world, and we’ve paid for the past 40 years the highest prices, sometimes two, three, four times what other nations have paid. Every president, Clinton, Biden, Obama, Bush, all promise to end is disparity between what Europeans pay and what Americans pay.

Vitter then asked for a “diagnosis” of what’s “going on inside” the Democratic Party.

“I don’t know. I can’t tell you that, Leland. They seem to just be making bad choices on everything, on crime, on immigration. Nobody wanted 20 million people coming to this country in four years illegally,” Kennedy, a former Democrat, argued.

He added:

They’ve got Trump Derangement Syndrome… that’s why they’ve lost the entire working class in this country. I think that’s what they’re doing. I mean, listen, I remember that when I grew up not liking NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement], the Democratic Party was against NAFTA. As soon as Trump said, I’m against NAFTA, the Democratic Party became pro-NAFTA. You can name any other issue, and it’s the same thing. It’s the only issue that they’ve got is we hate Trump anything he says is going to be wrong.

Watch above via NewsNation.

