‘The Speech Was Lazy’: Nancy Pelosi Trashes Trump’s State of the Union Address in Unsparing CNN Monologue

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former speaker of the House and party elder, trashed President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on CNN Tuesday night.

“I thought the speech was lazy. You know, it’s one thing to acknowledge patriotism and people getting well and everything when you have absolutely nothing to do with their courage or the rest, but you spend an hour and a half doing it — what is the state of the nation?” began Pelosi. After showering Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) with praise for her response to Trump’s speech, Pelosi continued:

Here’s the thing he started off with BBB, his Big Beautiful Bill, which is of course disgusting and ugly. He talks about protecting Medicare. He took a half a billion dollars out of, excuse me, half a trillion dollars out of Medicare in his BBB and a trillion dollars out of Medicaid, which is a health benefit for many seniors in our country as well. What was sad for me was to see when he talked about how many people he took off of SNAP food program for children and the rest that the Republicans just stood up and cheered, “We’re not feeding the kids, how about that? That’s great.” And all of that to give a tax cut to the richest people in America. Food out of the mouths of babies, people off health-, millions of people off of Medicaid to give it to them. Okay, then he starts t0-, he goes on to some foreign poli-, after drifting and all the rest, some foreign policy. Did he spend a sentence and a half on Ukraine? Where democracy is at stake, where American people want us to be there on the side of democracy? Today is the four-year anniversary. You think he would have risen to the occasion, but his occasion, as I said in that picture in the Cabinet room, pointing to him that day, I said, “With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.” If I were president, it would never have happened. Well, you are president, you can stop it.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!