Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) insisted that President Donald Trump is the hardest worker ever to occupy the presidency. Moreover, the senator claimed that the president “sleeps about two hours a day.”

Tuberville, a first-term senator who is running for governor of Alabama this year, appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Kudlow on Fox Business, where he gushed over Trump’s record. The senator chalked up Trump’s accomplishments to a dogged work ethic:

We got the hardest-working president ever, ever. He’s not getting a lot of help from Congress either, the House or the Senate. Republicans either. We’ve done a little bit here. We should’ve done another reconciliation [bill] on healthcare before the first of the year. We didn’t do it for some reason. We have another one we can do. All it takes is a little bit of work, but President Trump sleeps about two hours a day. He’s bound and determined not to just take care of the people, the taxpayers here, but as I said, the rest of the hemisphere.

Needless to say, sleeping a mere two hours each night would be seriously detrimental to one’s health. Adverse effects could include drowsiness, moodiness, memory issues, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

Tuberville went on to praise Trump for overthrowing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and for his ongoing attempt to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“All the things he’s put together, he’s doing himself,” the senator continued. “Only thing we do is nominations, which we did break the rules so we do tranches of nominations to get them out because the Democrats were stalling and playing four quarters of basketball.”

Tuberville predicted that later that evening, Trump would impress with his State of the Union speech.

