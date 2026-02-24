The View’s Sunny Hostin came to the defense of pro-MAGA View guest host Savannah Chrisley against “outraged” fans upset the conservative was invited to the table.

On Monday’s Behind the Table podcast, Hostin joined View producer Brian Teta and they both pushed back against backlash from fans upset over Chrisley taking Alyssa Farah Griffin’s seat on the show for a week. The open supporter of President Donald Trump brought an unusual pro-MAGA voice to the table, leading some fans, according to Teta, to believe the other hosts were “forced” to accept Chrisley on multiple shows.

Teta said reaction to Chrisley’s run from “more ardent” fans was “loud” and some of it personally accusing him of mandating a conservative voice on the show, something he completely dismissed.

“They were outraged at the idea that we would — they did not like the idea that there was anybody here that would be a supporter of Trump or MAGA at the table,” the producer said.

“Well, that’s what The View is. You have to be able to sit with people that, you know, voted for him three times and support him and continue to support him,” Hostin said.

Both said they have experience dealing with pro-Trump voices because they still talk to family members who support the current administration.

Teta told Hostin that complaining fans have been saying, “‘well, they’re being held in check. They’re being forced to do this.'”

“No, this is what we do. And I think what was good about Savannah is, I think she understood that. If you go low, I go low. But if you go high, I go high. We can meet energy. And I thought her energy was pretty earnest and pretty harmless,” Hostin said.

She acknowledged Chrisley has a very different point of view from her, but also praised her as brave and courageous for joining The View with so many opposing voices.

“I don’t know that many 28-year-old young women would be able to sit at the table,” Hostin said. “It takes a lot of courage and bravery and confidence, and she had that.”

